LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 (150hp) Dynamic

Exeter £16,495 16495.00GBP
Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 (150hp) Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 41422 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, 19'' 'Style 4' alloy wheels, Full size spare wheel, Engine: TD4 (150PS), ATC (base) + ACCF + Pollen, Paint finish: metallic, 6-speed manual transmission, Hi-line audio system, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Full length curtain airbags, Halogen headlamps with LED signature, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Loadspace cover, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system
