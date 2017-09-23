LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 (150hp) XS

Shrewsbury £17,990 17990.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 (150hp) XS Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 29620 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Leather, Ebony 'Napoli', 17'' alloy wheels, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Electric glass sunroof, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, HDD Navigation System, Instant Mobility System, Privacy glass, Remote central locking, ATC (base) + ACCF + Pollen, Halogen headlamps with LED signature, USB connection, 6-speed manual transmission, Daytime running lights, Hi-line audio system, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electronic Parking Brake, Engine: TD4 (150PS), Exterior badging: 'TD4 XS', Front fog lamps, Meridian audio system (380W), Perimetric protection (alarm), Stop/start technology, Front/rear Armrest Pack
