LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 (150hp) XS

Shrewsbury £17,990 17990.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom

£17,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 (150hp) XS Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 29620 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Leather, Ebony 'Napoli', 17'' alloy wheels, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Electric glass sunroof, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, HDD Navigation System, Instant Mobility System, Privacy glass, Remote central locking, ATC (base) + ACCF + Pollen, Halogen headlamps with LED signature, USB connection, 6-speed manual transmission, Daytime running lights, Hi-line audio system, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electronic Parking Brake, Engine: TD4 (150PS), Exterior badging: 'TD4 XS', Front fog lamps, Meridian audio system (380W), Perimetric protection (alarm), Stop/start technology, Front/rear Armrest Pack

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24102
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29620 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
