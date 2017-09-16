LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 B&W 4x4 5dr

Southampton £10,995 10995.00GBP
Phoenix Cars
Southampton, SO322AR, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 B&W 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 79597 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Black, Full service history, Alloys, Bluetooth, DAB, Privacy glass, Upgrades - Paint Metallic, 1 owner, Full service history, Black interior, Standard Features - Climate Control - Manual, Digital Radio (DAB), 17 in Five Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 3 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Alarm System - Perimetric, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Driver Information Centre, Land Rower Audio System - (80W), 5in Colour Display Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB Charging Point, Glass - Privacy, Rear of B Post, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Front and Rear Headrests, Halogen Headlamps with LED Signature, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Parking aid, Power Assisted Steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Seats - Rear Folding (60/40 Split), Steering Wheel with Controls, Sun Visors - Driver and Front Passenger, Third Brake Light. 5 seats, Finance available, Part exchange, HPI checked, Exceptional value only, 10,995
