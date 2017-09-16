loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 Black and White 5dr

£11,593 11593.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 Black and White 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 67032 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

2 Year Warranty, Alloy Wheels 17", Cruise Control, Fr & Rr Toughened Glass with Privacy, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Electric Heated Mirrors, Immobiliser

  • Ad ID
    18093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67032 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

