LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 Black and White 5dr

£11,593 11593.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 Black and White 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 67032 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
2 Year Warranty, Alloy Wheels 17", Cruise Control, Fr & Rr Toughened Glass with Privacy, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Electric Heated Mirrors, Immobiliser
