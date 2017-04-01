LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 Black and White Auto

High Peak £13,445 13445.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Black Cloth Interior, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with 4 New BF Goodrich Tyres, Rear Privacy Glass, Body Coloured Grille, DAB Stereo, USB and iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free Kit, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, Full Genuine Floormat Set. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 black white automatic alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth cloth cruise-control fsh ipod power-steering privacy-glass warranty 2013 hands-free mp3 british 4wd suv
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...