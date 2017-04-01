loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 Black and White Auto

High Peak £13,445 13445.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£13,445
car description

Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Black Cloth Interior, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with 4 New BF Goodrich Tyres, Rear Privacy Glass, Body Coloured Grille, DAB Stereo, USB and iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free Kit, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, Full Genuine Floormat Set. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9220
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
