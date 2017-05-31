LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e HSE 5dr Manual

Accessories

[Exterior]Auto dimming rear view mirror with humidity sensor, Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear, Automatic headlamp activation, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Electric Sunroof - sliding front glass and fixed glass rear Panoramic roof with illuminated vanity mirrors, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Premium body colour bumpers, Premium body colour sill covers, Rear spoiler, Rear wash/wipe, Tungsten door handles[Interior]3 position memory for driver's seat and driving mirrors, 3 rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auto climate control with air filtration and air quality sensing for auto recirculation, Auxiliary heater, Electric driver's adjustment including height, recline, lumbar support and cushion tilt with passenger's height and recline (8/6- way), Front + rear carpet mats, Front armrests, Front centre console storage box, Front head restraints, Front reading lamps, Heated front seats, Knee bolster - driver only, Leather steering wheel, Luggage cover, Perforated napoli leather upholstery, Pollen filter, Puddle and footwell lamps, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Rear centre head restraint, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Tool kit, Two rear outer seat isofix location points[DriverConvenience]Cruise control, Digital clock, Driver information module, Front Parking Aid, Navigation system with TMC, PAS, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth,