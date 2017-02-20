LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e HSE

High Peak £12,750 12750.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Landrover Service History, Eco Stop/Start Model with Lower Tax Band, Black Leather Interior, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Electric Memory Seats, Twin Sunroofs, DAB Stereo with iPod and USB connectivity and Steering Wheel Controls, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Tyres and Full Sized Alloy Spare, Rear Privacy Glass, Heated Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Front Foglamps, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Body Coloured Lower Bumpers and Sills, Roofbars, Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932) Choice of 12 Freelanders Currently in Stock.
