LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e S

Gloucester £8,990 8990.00GBP

Nick King Car Sales (Gloucester)
Gloucester, GL25DB, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£8,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 e S Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 67982 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23246
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67982 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

