LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e Sport LE 5dr

£7,998 7998.00GBP
Arnold Clark Peugeot/Renault/Dacia (Huddersfield)
HD21YS,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 e Sport LE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 77554 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Terrain Response, Automatic headlamp activation, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Rear parking aid, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Climate control, ESP, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Metallic paint, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer, PAS, Driver information module, Digital clock, Cruise control, Radio/single cd player/MP3/8x40W amp + 9 speakers, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Rear wash/wipe, Rear spoiler, Premium body colour sill covers, Premium body colour bumpers, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Metallic paint, Electric front/rear windows, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Dipping rear view mirror, Bright tailpipe finisher, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour door handles, Body colour bumpers, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Visa Cloth/Leather upholstery, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, Rear centre head restraint, Puddle and footwell lamps, Pollen filter, Luggage cover, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Front head restraints, Front + rear carpet mats, Driver seat lumbar adjustment, Auxiliary heater, Auto climate control with air filtration, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 6 way powered drivers seat, 4 way powered passenger seat, 3 rear headrests, Traction control, Roll stability control, Hill descent control, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Electronic brake force distribution, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ABS, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Robust passive engine immobilisation, Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate, Locking wheel nuts, Stability control, Matrix metallic trim, 19" 10 spoke alloy wheels
