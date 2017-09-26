LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e XS [Nav] 5dr

Newport £6,421 6421.00GBP
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Newport
Newport, NP194SL, Gwent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 e XS [Nav] 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 92585 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLUE DEEP
Satellite Navigation., Air Conditioning., Comprehensive Service History., 19? Alloy Wheels., Anti-Lock Brake System., Push Button Start., CD Player., Central Locking., USB Connectivity., 6 Speed manual., Cruise Control., Front & Side Airbags., Heated Front Screen., Drivers Armrest., Electric Heated Mirrors., Electric Windows., Electronic Stability Programme., Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Front Fog Lights., Fuel Computer., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., ISOFIX., Multifunction Wheel., Part Leather Seats., Power Steering., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today., Complementary Accident Assist.
