LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e XS [Nav]

Hexham £9,995 9995.00GBP

Wylam Garage Nissan
Hexham, NE463HN, Northumberland
United Kingdom

£9,995
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 e XS [Nav] Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 76500 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLUE

Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, ABS, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Alarm, Immobiliser, Half Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels

  • Ad ID
    10268
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    76500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

