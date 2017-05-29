LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e XS [Nav]

Hexham £9,995 9995.00GBP
Wylam Garage Nissan
Hexham, NE463HN, Northumberland
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 e XS [Nav] Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 76500 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLUE
Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, ABS, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Alarm, Immobiliser, Half Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels
