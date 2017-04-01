loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 Freestyle Auto

High Peak £11,495 11495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£11,495
Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Almond Napoli Leather Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Memory Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Spare Wheel, 6 Disc CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, , Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Body Coloured Sill Covers, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9219
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    86000 mi
