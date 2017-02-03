LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 2011

car description

2011 (61) We are pleased to offer this fantastic Freelander GS. First Registered 23/12/11. Full Service History. Just Serviced and new MOT.;;Upgrades - Audio System Digital Radio DAB, Carpet Mats - Front And Rear, Metallic Paint, Spare Wheel - Full Size 17in Alloy, Audio System - Branded Alpine.;;Standard Features - Parking Aid-Rear, Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Premium Metallic, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Audio System - Alpine Branded, with Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Driver Information Centre, Alarm System - Perimetric. 5 seats, Grey.;;2 Keys Included.;We can e-mail high quality pictures of this vehicle on request. Viewing is by appointment only.;;Included in the price of this vehicle is a Warranty Wise "Silver" warranty. This cover is the highest level of cover available anywhere in the UK for vehicles of its age and mileage. It has been designed by Quentin Willson himself and offers a bespoke level of cover specifically designed for your vehicle, and has the following highlights:;- Unlimited Repairs up to the retail value of your car.;- Recoverywise Assistance is administered by The AA;- Free Rental Car in the event it is needed.;- Consequential Damage Covered.;;Warranty Options:;12 Months: Included;24 Months: GBP 245;36 Months: GBP 489;;Finance Available