loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5d 150 BHP

Get an Insurance Quote

Congleton £11,850 11850.00GBP

LRC 4x4
Congleton, CW122DS, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£11,850
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5d 150 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 73000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

LRC 4X4 Limited are a Specialist Used Land Rover Dealer with over 45 years experience in all aspects of Sales, Service & Repairs of the Land Rover Brand. Finance Available and Part-exchange welcome. We are Open Mon to Fri from 8am to 5.30pm, Saturday from 10.30am to 4:00pm. Sunday is by Prior Appointment Only. Call us now on 01260 273672 to discuss your requirements.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19438
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on