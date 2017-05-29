LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5d 150 BHP

Liverpool £8,450 8450.00GBP
Georgesons Cars
Liverpool, L42RA, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5d 150 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 116445 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GOLD
17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Carpet Mats - Front And Rear, Metallic Paint,***NEW ARRIVAL*** ***128 POINT AA vehicle INSPECTION, FREE 12 MONTH AA breakdown COVER, HISTORY checked on theAAcars.com*** FULL service HISTORY, 12 MONTH MOT, SPARE key. FEATURES include: CRUISE control, SPEED limiter, HILL descent ASSIST, 17inch ALLOYS, rear PARKING SENSORS, AUTO headlights, AUTO wipers, START/STOP system, PUSH button START, ECO mode, RADIO/CD/BLUETOOTH, ELECTRIC front and rear WINDOWS, ELECTRIC FOLDING mirrors, MULTI FUNCTION steering, AIR conditioning, CHILD LOCK rear windows, ISOFIX child seat points, SIDE and REAR airbags, ALLOY spare wheel (other FREELANDER trims include XS, HSE, S, LE, LUX, TECH & METROPOLIS) **optional extras including SAT NAV, DAB RADIO & PRIVACY GLASS can be fitted at an additional cost** More DETAILS on our WEBSITE www.georgesonscars.co.uk ALTERNATIVELY feel free to CALL us on, 0151 260 9575 *******thank you*******
