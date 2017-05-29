loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5d 150 BHP

Get an Insurance Quote

Liverpool £8,450 8450.00GBP

Georgesons Cars
Liverpool, L42RA, Merseyside
United Kingdom

£8,450
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5d 150 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 116445 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GOLD

Accessories

17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Carpet Mats - Front And Rear, Metallic Paint,***NEW ARRIVAL*** ***128 POINT AA vehicle INSPECTION, FREE 12 MONTH AA breakdown COVER, HISTORY checked on theAAcars.com*** FULL service HISTORY, 12 MONTH MOT, SPARE key. FEATURES include: CRUISE control, SPEED limiter, HILL descent ASSIST, 17inch ALLOYS, rear PARKING SENSORS, AUTO headlights, AUTO wipers, START/STOP system, PUSH button START, ECO mode, RADIO/CD/BLUETOOTH, ELECTRIC front and rear WINDOWS, ELECTRIC FOLDING mirrors, MULTI FUNCTION steering, AIR conditioning, CHILD LOCK rear windows, ISOFIX child seat points, SIDE and REAR airbags, ALLOY spare wheel (other FREELANDER trims include XS, HSE, S, LE, LUX, TECH & METROPOLIS) **optional extras including SAT NAV, DAB RADIO & PRIVACY GLASS can be fitted at an additional cost** More DETAILS on our WEBSITE www.georgesonscars.co.uk ALTERNATIVELY feel free to CALL us on, 0151 260 9575 *******thank you*******

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    116445 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on