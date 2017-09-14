loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5d 159 BHP

Sutton Coldfield £5,799 5799.00GBP

Marshall & Son Motors Ltd
Sutton Coldfield, B757BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£5,799
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5d 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 95300 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

LOVELY CONDITION THROUGHOUT, GREAT VALUE FREELANDER 2, 10 SERVICE STAMPS TO 90K, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, AUTO LIGHTS, TOWBAR, ELECTRIC WINDOWS FRONT AND REAR, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, 6 SPEED GEARBOX. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FULLY UNDERCOVER SHOWROOM AND CHOICE OF 70+ CARS,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front &amp; Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper - Rear

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17070
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    95300 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

