LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr 4x4/Crossover

£15,000 15000.00GBP

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr 4x4/Crossover Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 18664 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic

2013 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr 4x4/Crossover with 18664miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    24350
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18664 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
