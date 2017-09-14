loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£7,494 7494.00GBP

Specialist Cars of Swansea
SA79AD,
United Kingdom

£7,494
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 82000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Silver, HERE WE OFFER FOR SALE A 2007 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS AUTOMATIC DIESEL 5 DOOR IN METALIC SILVER WITH BLACK INTERIOR AIR CONDITIONING ALLOY WHEELS PAS ELECTRIC WINDOWS SUPERB THROUGHOUT, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 4 owners, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Climate Control, Parking Aid-Rear, Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Alloy Wheels (17in), 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 5 seats, 7,494 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16173
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on