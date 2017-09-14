LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Auto

£7,494 7494.00GBP
Specialist Cars of Swansea
SA79AD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 82000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, HERE WE OFFER FOR SALE A 2007 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS AUTOMATIC DIESEL 5 DOOR IN METALIC SILVER WITH BLACK INTERIOR AIR CONDITIONING ALLOY WHEELS PAS ELECTRIC WINDOWS SUPERB THROUGHOUT, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 4 owners, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Climate Control, Parking Aid-Rear, Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Alloy Wheels (17in), 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 5 seats, 7,494 p/x welcome
