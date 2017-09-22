LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr Auto

£7,498 7498.00GBP
Arnold Clark Peugeot/Renault/Dacia (Huddersfield)
HD21YS,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42647 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Terrain Response, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Driver information module, Rear parking aid, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer, PAS, Cruise control, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, 6 speakers, Rear wash/wipe, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Electric front/rear windows, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Automatic headlamp activation, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint, Pollen filter, Luggage cover, Knee bolster - driver only, Front head restraints, Driver seat lumbar adjustment, Cloth door inserts, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 2 rear head restraints, Traction control, Roll stability control, Hill descent control, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Electronic brake force distribution, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ABS, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Robust passive engine immobilisation, Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate, Locking wheel nuts, Blip entry, ign docking and press button start/stop, Stability control, 17" 6 spoke alloy wheels
