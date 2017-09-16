LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr - DAB/CD/AUX/USB - BLUETOOTH - CLIMATE CONTROL

Portsmouth £13,348 13348.00GBP
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr - DAB/CD/AUX/USB - BLUETOOTH - CLIMATE CONTROL Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 56814 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue
This Blue Freelander Features Heated Leather Seats, Adjustable Suspension, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 17 inch alloys, Cruise Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Start, Sports Seats, Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electronic hand brake, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Four Wheel Drive. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.
