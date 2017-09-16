loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr - DAB/CD/AUX/USB - BLUETOOTH - CLIMATE CONTROL

Get an Insurance Quote

Portsmouth £13,348 13348.00GBP

Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£13,348
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr - DAB/CD/AUX/USB - BLUETOOTH - CLIMATE CONTROL Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 56814 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Blue Freelander Features Heated Leather Seats, Adjustable Suspension, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 17 inch alloys, Cruise Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Start, Sports Seats, Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electronic hand brake, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Four Wheel Drive. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21378
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    56814 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on