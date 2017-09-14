LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr

Bromsgrove £11,450 11450.00GBP
Churchill 4x4
Bromsgrove, B604DH, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Facelift model, Metallic Grey with black cloth interior, dual zone climate control, Alpine DAB stereo with Bluetooth, CD plus AUX input, reverse parking sensors, cruise control, power fold mirrors, side steps, 17 inch alloy wheels with excellent Goodyear tyres all round, HPi clear, 2 keys, 3 owners, last lady owner 4 years, only 40,994 miles with Full Service History 6 stamps 5 at main dealer and most receipts, last serviced at main dealer on 22nd November 2016 at 38,894 miles, MOT 9th August 2018 with no advisories, 3 month warranty, excellent condition and drives superb, FINANCE and PART EXCHANGE available, CREDIT and DEBIT CARDS taken
