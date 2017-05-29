loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

Cheltenham £6,795 6795.00GBP

New Barn Cars
Cheltenham, GL522DP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£6,795
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

PAS, Rear parking sensor, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Metallic Paint, Central locking, Remote central locking, Cloth seat trim, Alloy wheels

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10276
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on