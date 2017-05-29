LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr

Cheltenham £6,795 6795.00GBP
New Barn Cars
Cheltenham, GL522DP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
PAS, Rear parking sensor, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Metallic Paint, Central locking, Remote central locking, Cloth seat trim, Alloy wheels
