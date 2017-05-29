LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr

Derby £13,499 13499.00GBP
N K Motor Group
Derby, DE248BY, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 14500 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver
This Stunning 1 OWNER, VERY LOW MILEAGE Land Rover Freelander 2 GS 2.2TD4 has jut arrived with us here at NK Motors, this car boasts of ONLY 14500 MILES FROM NEW, Service history, CD player with auxiliary input alpine audio system and steering wheel mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, automatic start stop, Bluetooth phone preparation, automatic light control, rain sensing wipers, 17 inch 5 spoke alloy wheels, side steps, rear parking distance control, headlight washer jets, cruise control, hill decent control, electronic stability program, front fog lights, full size spare alloy wheel, all round electric windows, electric folding door mirrors, height adjustable drivers seat, fully adjustable steering column, terrain response program, retractable boot load cover, automatic locking doors, speed variable wipers, trip computer, ISOFIX seating, remote central locking with boot release
