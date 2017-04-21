Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr

car description

Stunning one owner car with full land rover service history in grey with full black leather interior, heated seats,multi functional steering wheel with cruise control, blue tooth phone system and on board computer, electric power folding mirrors, head lamp power wash, radio c/d player aux and usb ports,climate control, land rover all terrain programme with hill decent control, land rover rubber over mats, both sets of keys, the car also benefits from a full size spare alloy and tyre, remote central locking with key less go, multiple air bags, rear wash wipe, only 185 a year to tax, 12 months mot and serviced before it goes. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing our cars. Above or below market values automatically produced by these sites do not reflect specifications and condition and will substantially affect prices quoted from these automated sites. We will only discuss part exchang