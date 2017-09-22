LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr

Accessories

THIS IMMACULATE ONE OWNER FROM NEW LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, SERVICED AT 8k,16k, 24k AND LAST SERVICED AT 33,840 miles, FINISHED IN METALLIC ORKNEY GREY WITH BLACK INTERIOR. POWERED BY A 2.2 TURBO DIESEL 6-SPEED MANUAL.BLUETOOTH PHONE CONECTIVITY,CLIMATE CONTROL,REAR PARKING AID, THE OVERALL CONDITION OF THIS VEHICLE IS IMMACULATE DUE TO ITS ONE OWNER FROM NEW, SUPPLIED WITH ALL HANDBOOKS SPARE KEYS ,OVERMATTS,LOCKING WHEEL NUT KEY. We are a RAC BUYSURE DEALERSHIP all our vehicles come with, 82 point RAC Approved Preparation pre delivery inspection 12 months RAC breakdown cover and a comprehensive RAC WARRANTY we can offer extensions up to 3 years Please ask one of our sales team for full details, HPI CLEAR (certificate available) Very COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE for more information visit us at www.hamcarcentre.co.uk or call us 01202 686700, all major credit/debit cards accepted.,One Owner Full LR Service History, SERVICED AT 8,258,16,410,24,867,33,840, Bluetooth Phone Prep, Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Cruise Control , Carpet Mats - Front And Rear, Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Parking Aid-Rear, Cruise Control, 4x4 with Special Programs, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Traction control, All-Terrain Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Premium Metallic, Audio System - Alpine Branded with Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Driver Information Centre, 17in 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels With Nearly New Goodyear Tyres, Remote central locking, Two Remote Keys, Alarm System - Perimetric, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Exterior Mirrors - Electric Adjustment, Heated and Power-Folding, Body Coloured Bumpers, Steering Wheel Controls for Audio System, Windscreen - Rain sensing wipers, Auxiliary Power Sockets - Front, Rear and Load Space, Seats - Rear Folding (60/40 Split), Headlamps - Automatic, Front and Rear Head Restraint, Seat Belts - Front Pre-Tensioners with Load Limiters, Full Size Spare Wheel