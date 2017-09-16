loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr

Swansea £15,667 15667.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Swansea
Swansea, SA68QP, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£15,667
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 33288 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Ipanema

CD Player, Electric Windows, Air Bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Immobiliser, Alloy Wheels 17", Bluetooth Phone Integration, Leather Trim, Power Fold Mirrors, Full Size Spare Wheel, Trip Computer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Mirrors, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Cup Holders, Terrain Response, Auxiliary Power Socket, DAB Radio, iPod/MP3 Connectivity

  • Ad ID
    18999
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33288 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

