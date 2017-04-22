loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Diesel Auto Grey 69000

Get an Insurance Quote

Bridgend £7,995 7995.00GBP

Unit 16B Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend
Bridgend, CF31 3YH, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£7,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2008 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 GS Automatic in Metallic Grey - 1 Owner - 69000 Miles - Full Service History - 12 Months MOT - 2 Keys and Bookpacks - New Rear Tyres and Brake Pads.;;Extras Include - Cruise Control, Auto Lights, Electric Windows and Mirrors, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Factory Fitted Towbar, Parking Sensors.;;Low Mileage *1 OWNER* Land Rover Freelander with a New MOT and Full Service History - Excellent to Drive - Capable of upto 40MPG;;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9578
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2.2 TD4 GS
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on