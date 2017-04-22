LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Diesel Auto Grey 69000

Bridgend £7,995 7995.00GBP
Unit 16B Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend
Bridgend, CF31 3YH, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom
2008 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 GS Automatic in Metallic Grey - 1 Owner - 69000 Miles - Full Service History - 12 Months MOT - 2 Keys and Bookpacks - New Rear Tyres and Brake Pads.;;Extras Include - Cruise Control, Auto Lights, Electric Windows and Mirrors, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Factory Fitted Towbar, Parking Sensors.;;Low Mileage *1 OWNER* Land Rover Freelander with a New MOT and Full Service History - Excellent to Drive - Capable of upto 40MPG;;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice
