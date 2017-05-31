Wimborne £17,495 17495.00GBP
John Benns Motor Company
Wimborne, BH212BT, Dorset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 18000 Engine Size: Ext Color: Black
Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Folding rear seats, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Metallic Paint, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Full Service History,2012 (12) LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS, 18000 miles, BLACK, Diesel, Manual Transmission, One owner. 17495
