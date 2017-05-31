loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS

Get an Insurance Quote

Wimborne £17,495 17495.00GBP

John Benns Motor Company
Wimborne, BH212BT, Dorset
United Kingdom

£17,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 18000 Engine Size: Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Folding rear seats, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Metallic Paint, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Full Service History,2012 (12) LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS, 18000 miles, BLACK, Diesel, Manual Transmission, One owner. 17495

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10930
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • Doors
    5
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on