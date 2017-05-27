LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 GS Manual

High Peak £8,250 8250.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Black Cloth Interior, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Alloy Spare, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Twin Front and Side Airbags, ISOfix Rear Seats, Towbar with Twin Electrics, Terrain Response System. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. www,hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 gs manual grey 6-speed alloy-wheels airbag cloth cruise-control fsh isofix tow-bar warranty 2007 british 4wd suv
