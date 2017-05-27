loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 GS Manual

High Peak £8,250 8250.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£8,250
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Black Cloth Interior, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Alloy Spare, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Twin Front and Side Airbags, ISOfix Rear Seats, Towbar with Twin Electrics, Terrain Response System. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. www,hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    10189
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
