LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Manual.

High Peak £9,250 9250.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£9,250
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Eco Stop/Start Model with Lower Road Tax Band, Black Cloth Interior, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Hands Free Bluetooth System with Steering Wheel Controls, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with New Tyres and Full Sized Spare, Front Foglamps, Rear Parking Sensors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    15285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
