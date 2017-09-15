loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Manual.

High Peak £11,495 11495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£11,495
6 Speed Manual, Black Cloth Interior, Stop/Start Model with Lower Road Tax Band, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, 17 inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Alloy Spare, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth Hands Free Kit, Terrain Response System, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Front and Rear Floormats. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    17373
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
