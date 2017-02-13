loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Manual

High Peak £16,250 16250.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£16,250
6 Speed Manual, One Owner from New, Eco Stop/Start Model with Lower Tax Band, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Cooper Discoverer M&S Tyres, Roofbars, Bluetooth Hands Free System, DAB Stereo with ipod and USB Connectivity, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Terrain Response System, Rear Parking Sensors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. wwwhallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932) Choice of 10 Freelanders in Stock.

  • Ad ID
    8410
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
