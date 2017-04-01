LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Manual

High Peak £12,495 12495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Landrover/Hallam Bros Service History, Eco Stop/Start Model with Lower Road Tax Band, Black Cloth Interior, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Hands Free Bluetooth System with Steering Wheel Controls, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with General Grabber AT Tyres and Full Sized Alloy Spare, Front Foglamps, Rear Parking Sensors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 gs manual black 6-speed alloy-wheels bluetooth cloth cruise-control parking-sensor privacy-glass warranty 2011 hands-free british 4wd suv
