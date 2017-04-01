loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Manual

High Peak £12,495 12495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£12,495
car description

6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Landrover/Hallam Bros Service History, Eco Stop/Start Model with Lower Road Tax Band, Black Cloth Interior, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Hands Free Bluetooth System with Steering Wheel Controls, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with General Grabber AT Tyres and Full Sized Alloy Spare, Front Foglamps, Rear Parking Sensors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9217
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    74000 mi
