LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Manual

High Peak £15,650 15650.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, One Owner from New, Eco Stop/Start Model with Lower Tax Band, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Cooper Discoverer M&S Tyres, Roofbars, Bluetooth Hands Free System, DAB Stereo with ipod and USB Connectivity, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Terrain Response System, Rear Parking Sensors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. wwwhallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932) Choice of 10 Freelanders in Stock.
