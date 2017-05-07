LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS Manual

High Peak £10,995 10995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, One Owner Plus Demo with Full Service History, Eco Stop/Start Model with Lower Road Tax Band, Black Cloth Interior, Colour Reversing Camera, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Hands Free Bluetooth System with Steering Wheel Controls, DAB Radio with CD Player, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Tyres and Full Sized Alloy Spare, Front Foglamps, Auto Headlamps, Rear Parking Sensors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 gs manual grey 1-owner 6-speed alloy-wheels bluetooth cloth cruise-control fsh parking-sensor warranty 2012 hands-free british 4wd suv
