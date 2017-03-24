LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HALF LEATHER SAT NAV 2011

Uckfield £10,999 10999.00GBP
Leslie Motors Limited, Leslie House<br>, London Road, Budletts Common, Uckfield
Uckfield, TN22 2EA, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Just arrived and we have this Land Rover Freelander GS TD4, finished in Metallic Grey, with beige interior. Has 71,806 miles and a full main dealer service history and was last serviced at 71,354 miles. Features include Selectable 4WD, Built in Garmin Sat Nav, Bluetooth, Auto lights and Wipers, Dab Radio, Rear Sensors and much more. ;All vehicles supplied by Leslie Cars come with a comprehensive parts and labour warranty which can be extended for up to 24 months. All our cars are supplied with a minimum of 6 months MOT and serviced if required, pre-delivery inspected, fully valeted and HPI checked. Full finance options available subject to eligibility. Please note all sales are subject to a GBP 55 admin fee. Part exchange welcome. For more information, please call 01825 748 710.
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Colour Coded DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Drivers Electric Seat Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Full Main Dealer SH Full Size Spare Wheel Half Leather HPI Clear Immobiliser Isofix System Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Touch Start Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...