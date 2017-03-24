LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HALF LEATHER SAT NAV 2011

car description

Just arrived and we have this Land Rover Freelander GS TD4, finished in Metallic Grey, with beige interior. Has 71,806 miles and a full main dealer service history and was last serviced at 71,354 miles. Features include Selectable 4WD, Built in Garmin Sat Nav, Bluetooth, Auto lights and Wipers, Dab Radio, Rear Sensors and much more. ;All vehicles supplied by Leslie Cars come with a comprehensive parts and labour warranty which can be extended for up to 24 months. All our cars are supplied with a minimum of 6 months MOT and serviced if required, pre-delivery inspected, fully valeted and HPI checked. Full finance options available subject to eligibility. Please note all sales are subject to a GBP 55 admin fee. Part exchange welcome. For more information, please call 01825 748 710.