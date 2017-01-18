LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 2010

£13,995 13995.00GBP
Unit 23, , Bonlea Trading Estate, , Thornaby
TS17 7AQ,
United Kingdom
Next MOT due 08/04/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Parking Aid-Rear, Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Air-Conditioning, Seat Heated - Front, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Heated Front Screen, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Rain Sensor, 18in 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Audio System Digital Radio DAB, Power steering, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment, Child locks and Isofix system. 5 seats, Blue, OVER 40 VEHICLES AVAILABLE TO VIEW IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM, ALL VEHICLES GO THROUGH A 50 POINT MECHANICAL INSPECTION and UPTO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVALIABLE, ALL PAYMENT METHODS ACCEPTED and PART EXCHANGE CONSIDERED, NO DEPOSIT and LOW RATES OF FINANCE AVALIABLE, DRIVE AWAY THE SAME DAY WITH OUR 5 DAY INSURANCE, NATIONWIDE DELIVERY ARRANGED. We would be more than accommodating should an out of hours appointment be required please call on 01642 847847 or 07909 678150.
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alloy Wheels Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Parking Sensors Full Service History Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Isofix System Leather Interior Panoramic Glass Roof Power Assisted Steering SatNav Traction Control
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...