LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 2010

Wimborne £12,495 12495.00GBP
Dorchester Road,, Wimborne
Wimborne, BH21 3RN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Santorini Black With Full Almond Leather Interior, Panoramic Electric Glass Roof, Full Screen Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Electric Driver And Passenger Seat, Bluetooth Telephone Connection, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Headlamp Wash System Only 50,000 Miles With Full Service History, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Parking Aid-Rear, Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Air-Conditioning, Seat Heated - Front, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Heated Front Screen, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Rain Sensor, Audio System Digital Radio DAB, 18in 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
