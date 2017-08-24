loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 2010

Get an Insurance Quote

Wimborne £12,495 12495.00GBP

Dorchester Road,, Wimborne
Wimborne, BH21 3RN, Dorset
United Kingdom

£12,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Santorini Black With Full Almond Leather Interior, Panoramic Electric Glass Roof, Full Screen Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Electric Driver And Passenger Seat, Bluetooth Telephone Connection, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Headlamp Wash System Only 50,000 Miles With Full Service History, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Parking Aid-Rear, Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Air-Conditioning, Seat Heated - Front, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Heated Front Screen, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Rain Sensor, Audio System Digital Radio DAB, 18in 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15533
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Engine Model
    2.2 TD4 HSE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on