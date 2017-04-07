LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 4X4 5dr 2009

Downham Market £10,995 10995.00GBP
39 Park Lane, Downham Market
Downham Market, PE38 9SH, Norfolk
United Kingdom
PICTURES COMING SOON, Landrover Freelander 2 HSE in metallic silver with full leather interior, in excellent condition inside and out, genuine miles from new with a full service history, top spec model with all the extras from new including sat nav, pan roof, electric heated seats, side steps and colour coded, looks stunning and drives like new, viewing is essential, we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, drive away insurance available, nationwide delivery can be arranged, parts and labour warranty included in sale, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted.
3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Seats Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Roof Factory Sidesteps Four Wheel Drive Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Leather Interior Panoramic Glass Roof Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Touch Start Traction Control Upgraded Alloys Warranted Mileage
