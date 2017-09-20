loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 4x4 5dr Auto

£10,982 10982.00GBP

Madeley Heath Motors
ST55AL, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 66943 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Black, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Parking Aid-Rear, Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Air-Conditioning, Seat Heated - Front, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Heated Front Screen, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Rain Sensor, 18in 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Audio System Digital Radio DAB. 5 seats, WHAT A STUNNING CAR WITH LOW MILES GREAT SPEC WITH FULL SAT NAV BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW DONE AT 10514, 18868, 23607, 33980, 43641, 57954 AND JUST SERVICE BY US AT 66943 MILES. ALL CARS ARE TURNED OUT TO THE HIGHEST INDUSTRY LEADING STANDARDS, EACH HAVING GONE THROUGH A COMPREHENSIVE MULTI POINT INSPECTION. IF YOU REQUIRE ANY FURTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CONTACT ONE OF OUR SALES TEAM DIRECTLY ON 01782 750959 OR VISIT MADELEYHEATHMOTORS.CO.UK. WHY NOT ASK THEM TO SEND YOU A PERSONALISED VIDEO COVERING ANY SPECIFIC AREA OF INTEREST YOU MAY HAVE, Madeley Heath Motors - Home of Some of the Best Used Cars in the UK!!, 10,982 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23237
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    66943 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
