LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP

Cambridge £10,770 10770.00GBP
Reed Autos
Cambridge, CB226SE, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76531 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: SILVER
This Freelander benefits a full service history with 2 former keepers and is presented in metallic grey. It also features the following factory fitted extras: We are a multi award winning dealership stocking over 100 vehicles ready for same day collection and we are proud to have signed the AA Dealer Promise. We offer finance with zero deposit, and no payments for 2 months. Our approved vehicles are prepared in our Bosch Car Service workshop that we back with a parts and labour warranty. We are open 7 days a week; please call to book an appointment or pop into our Foxton showroom: 27 Royston Road (A10), Foxton, Cambridgeshire, CB22 6SE,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Windscreen Wiper, Body Coloured Bumpers, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Sunroof Electric, Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Cruise Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Satellite Navigation, Cup Holder, Speakers - Nine, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Carpet, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Rain Sensor, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Armrest - Front/Rear, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Upholstery Leather, Air-Conditioning - Automatic
