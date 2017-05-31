loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP

£8,000 8000.00GBP

Whitegate Motors
BB128SX,
United Kingdom

£8,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100690 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interfac, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochan, Satellite Navigation, Upholstery Leather, Electric Sunroof, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Windscreen Wiper, Body Coloured Bumpers, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heate, Sunroof Electric, Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Cruise Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Satellite Navigation, Cup Holder, Speakers - Nine, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochan, Carpet, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interfac, Rain Sensor, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimm,A Superb Example Of This Top Spec Car With Full Service History And 2 Keys,Grey Metallic Paintwork With Full Black Leather And Heated Seats, A Huge Spec Which Includes Navigation,Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity,Sidesteps,Towbar,Electric Sunroof And Much More,This Car Must Be Seen To Be Appreciated. All Our Vehicles Are HPI Checked, Fully Safety Checked & Serviced If Required. An AA Extended Guarantee Is Available From 3-36 Months, We Also Offer Highly Competitive Low Rate Vehicle Finance. Aviva 5 Day Drive Away Insurance Is Available on Application (Restrictions Apply). To View All Our Stock Visit www.whitegatemotors.co.uk.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11086
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100690 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
