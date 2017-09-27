loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Romney Marsh £14,495 14495.00GBP

Millfield Motor Company
Romney Marsh, TN299LX, Kent
United Kingdom

£14,495
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

6 months tax, Full service history, touch screen navigation, leather interior, front & rear parking sensors, heated seats, twin sunroofs, upgrade alloys, push button start, cruise control, climate control, full service history, comprehensive warranty, full pdi & service. 5 seats, Metallic Black, Millfield Motor Company, The Small Garage with a BIG Reputation.,

  • Ad ID
    25218
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
