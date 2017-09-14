LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Wembley £7,980 7980.00GBP
Quality Part X Ltd
Wembley, HA97UR, Middlesex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 102000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, MOT MARCH 2018, SATNAV, SERVICE HISTORY, HEATED BLACK LEATHER, F/R PARK AID, PAN ROOF, FINANCE, WARRANTY, HPI CLEAR, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Body Side Mouldings, Standard Features - Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Satellite Navigation, Sunroof Electric, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid-Rear, Seat Heated - Front, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Memory Drivers Front Seat/Exterior Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Upholstery Leather, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Armrest-Rear Centre + Storage Comp. + 2 Cupholders, Armrest, Centre Head Restraint - Row 2, Cup Holder, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather seats, Parking aid, Seat Height Adjustment (Memory Driver/Passenger), Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio), Traction control, Remote central locking, Lumbar support, Heated rear screen, Third brake light, Rear spoiler, Tow bar, Folding rear seats, Carpet, Audio System - Branded Alpine Dolby Pro. II (SE), Child locks & Isofix system, Immobiliser, Centre rear seat belt, Outside temperature sensor, Central locking. 5 seats, Finance Option, Warranty Offered, 5 Days Drive Away (Subject to Application),100 ADMIN,P/X Welcomed, 7,980
