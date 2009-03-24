LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5DR AUTOMATIC 159 BHP

Stockport £9,970 9970.00GBP
Dace Car Supermarket - Trading Standards Approved
Stockport, SK57BS, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5DR AUTOMATIC 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 71768 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK
BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATS + CLIMATE CONTROL + ELECTRIC SUNROOF + BLUETOOTH + CRUISE CONTROL + MULTI FUNCTION WHEEL + 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS .....At Dace Car Supermarket we are very proud to be named the first Stockport Trading Standards Approved Car Retailer, with process and procedures developed with and applauded by them. We price check our vehicles daily in order to maintain a highly competitive price point. Such is our confidence that we offer great value, if you should find a like-for-like vehicle for sale at a main dealer, or similarly professional car retailer, we will offer to beat that price with our NATIONAL PRICE PROMISE GUARANTEE. At each of our branches we have a highly experienced Business Manager on hand to help you find the ideal financial package. You can also phone and pre-arrange your finance before you visit. We do recommend that customers RESERVE their choice of vehicle prior to making their trip, to avoid potentially missing their perfect car. Visit our website http://www.dacemotorcompany.co.uk as here at Dace Motor Company we carry over 500 cars in group stock many have Full Service History. Automatic or Manual Gearbox and Models like Autobiography Dynamic, Autobiography Sport, HSE, HSE Dynamic, some of our cars will have Sat Navigation, Sunroof, Leather, Bluetooth and Cruise..... Please enquire or call 0161 4777056 if you do not see what you are looking for and we will try and find it for you.... Registration Date: 24/03/2009,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sunroof Electric, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Upholstery Leather, Windscreen Wiper
