LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5DR AUTOMATIC

Accessories

92917 miles. LOVELY CONDITION WITH FULL LEATHER INTERIOR TWO KEYS NINE SERVICE STAMPS AND MOT UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2018 VIEWING ESSENTIAL WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER THE UNIQUE "ONE STOP CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE." PLEASE CALL ONE OF OUR SALES CONSULTANTS FOR A NO OBLIGATION TEST DRIVE. CARS CAN BE RESERVED FOR UP TO 3 DAYS FOR A £100 FULLY REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. COMPETITIVE PART EX PRICES AND FINANCE RATES ALWAYS OFFERED. ALL OUR SALES CONSULTANTS ARE FCA REGULATED. OUR CARS ARE PRICE CHECKED DAILY TO ENSURE GREAT PRICES. 5 DAY INSURANCE AND SAME DAY DRIVE AWAY FACILITY AVAILABLE; ALL CARS ARE HPI CLEAR; ALL MAJOR CREDIT / DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. OPEN 7 DAYS. OVER 200 CARS IN STOCK. YOUR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR PRIORITY Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seat Adjustment, Electric Sunroof, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Fuel Computer, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Pollen Filter, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Split Rear Seats, Steering Column - Adjustable, CD Autochanger, CD Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Auto On Headlights, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Fog Lights, Front Parking Sensor, Headlight Cleaning System, Heated Front Windscreen, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rear Parking Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Part Leather/Cloth, Solid Paint, Alloy Wheels.