LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr

Northampton £15,695 15695.00GBP

CarShop Northampton
Northampton, NN39UD, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

£15,695
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 70074 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Sat Nav l Leather l Bluetooth Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Keyless Entry,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Start/Stop Button,Sunroof

  • Ad ID
    17662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    70074 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
