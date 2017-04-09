LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 HSE Auto

High Peak £10,495 10495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Black Leather Interior, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Twin Sunroofs, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Memory Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Spare Wheel, 6 Disc CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 hse automatic grey alloy-wheels black-leather cruise-control fsh heated-seats parking-sensor power-steering privacy-glass sat-nav warranty 2008 leather black-interior british 4wd suv dark-interior
