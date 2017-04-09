loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 HSE Auto

£10,495

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£10,495
car description

Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Black Leather Interior, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Twin Sunroofs, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Memory Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Spare Wheel, 6 Disc CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9385
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
