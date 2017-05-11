loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 HSE Manual

High Peak £7,250 7250.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£7,250
6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, CreamLeather Interior, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Twin Sunroofs, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Memory Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Spare Wheel, 6 Disc CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, Towebar with Twin Entry Electrics. Hallam Bros Maintained Since 2013. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 hse manual blue 6-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control fsh heated-seats parking-sensor power-steering privacy-glass sat-nav warranty 2007 british 4wd suv

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9901
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
