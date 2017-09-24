LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HST 5d AUTO 159 BHP

£8,750 8750.00GBP
Dunwell Motor Group Ltd
EH332DR, East Lothian
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HST 5d AUTO 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100048 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK
Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Audio System - Branded Alpine, Audio System Digital Radio DAB, Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Side Mouldings, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control - Automatic With Air Filtration, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, Leather Pack, Memory Function, Mirrors External - Electric, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Spare Wheel, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Sunroof Electric - Glass Tilt/Slide Rear, Telephone Equipment, Tinted Glass - Rear Windows, Upholstery Leather, Washer Jets - Heated
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...