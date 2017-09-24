loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HST 5d AUTO 159 BHP

£8,750 8750.00GBP

Dunwell Motor Group Ltd
EH332DR, East Lothian
United Kingdom

£8,750
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HST 5d AUTO 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100048 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Audio System - Branded Alpine, Audio System Digital Radio DAB, Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Side Mouldings, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control - Automatic With Air Filtration, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, Leather Pack, Memory Function, Mirrors External - Electric, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Spare Wheel, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Sunroof Electric - Glass Tilt/Slide Rear, Telephone Equipment, Tinted Glass - Rear Windows, Upholstery Leather, Washer Jets - Heated

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24367
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100048 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
